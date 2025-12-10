Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $362.43 and last traded at $360.33, with a volume of 4483598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lumentum to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Lumentum Stock Up 5.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total transaction of $935,746.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,750.33. This trade represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.96, for a total transaction of $212,865.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 95,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,139.92. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,612 shares of company stock worth $7,317,398. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,930,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,503,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 82.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,745,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Lumentum by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,875,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,731,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

