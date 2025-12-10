New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $1.55 Million Position in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth about $19,643,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at $789,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,257,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.50 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.93. Millicom International Cellular SA has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.58%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

