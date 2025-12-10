M&T Bank Corp Invests $565,000 in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3,590.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 114.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 31.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Itau Unibanco Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

Itau Unibanco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.3502 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 55.3%. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

ITUB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Itau Unibanco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.09.

Read Our Latest Report on ITUB

About Itau Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.