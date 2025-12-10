LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 673,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,973,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $105.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 22.14%.The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.530 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMAT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.