Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 25,734 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,661,000 after purchasing an additional 197,375 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 374,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,179,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 359,628 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,647,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CFO Randy Hyzak sold 57,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $3,823,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,008.55. The trade was a 51.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Dumont sold 210,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $14,712,937.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 446,608 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,695.68. This represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,704,062 shares of company stock worth $168,024,845 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

