New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,066 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,066 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 688.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.52 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $390,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,415. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

