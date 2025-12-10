California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 35,211 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,211 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.38% of United Therapeutics worth $48,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $476.36 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $492.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.16 and its 200 day moving average is $371.12.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.60, for a total value of $10,050,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,761.20. The trade was a 72.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.06, for a total value of $5,346,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,877,772.86. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,300 shares of company stock valued at $277,383,609. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

