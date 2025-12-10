New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 42,654 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,654 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of CLBT opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.98 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

