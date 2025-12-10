Shelton Capital Management Buys 18,018 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 45,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,750.96. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total value of $32,401.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,916.64. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 226,128 shares of company stock worth $61,326,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $317.08 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $328.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

