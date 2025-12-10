IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of IQVIA worth $52,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 208.6% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 85.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV opened at $218.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.90 and its 200-day moving average is $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $234.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

