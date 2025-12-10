New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,317 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,317 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of YETI worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 66.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 81,720 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $51,090,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 2,337.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 216,519 shares during the period.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on YETI from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.78. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $487.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.62%. YETI’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

