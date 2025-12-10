Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 300,000 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Rush Street Interactive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 278,419 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 29.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,577 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,397,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 876,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,954. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 59,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,124,626.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 454,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,731.22. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 756,753 shares of company stock valued at $13,968,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RSI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $22.65.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $277.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.