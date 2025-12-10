Norges Bank Buys Shares of 19,511 ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Norges Bank bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.08% of ESCO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESE. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,067,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,784,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,882,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 94.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 90,528 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $17,084,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESCO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Insider Transactions at ESCO Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,638.15. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Phillippy sold 3,700 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $823,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,673.07. This represents a 36.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,699 shares of company stock worth $4,778,734 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ESE opened at $198.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.99. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.22.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Recommended Stories

