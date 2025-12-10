Norges Bank Takes Position in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Plexus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Plexus by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 28.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Plexus by 22.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 666.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Plexus by 109.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Williams Trading set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 60,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,712,459. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total value of $287,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,412.33. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus



Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

