379,789 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 379,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000. Norges Bank owned 0.11% of Liberty Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 140.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 832,838 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $9,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,840,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,101,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after acquiring an additional 568,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 41.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

