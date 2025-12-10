Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000. Norges Bank owned 0.05% of Interpublic Group of Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 651.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 170,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 148,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 249,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Zacks Research lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

