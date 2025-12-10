Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 157,000 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Norges Bank owned 0.31% of Par Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 232.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 157.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 17.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Par Pacific from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

In other news, CEO William Monteleone sold 99,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,284,104.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,253,399.30. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Clossey sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $66,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,099. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $3.97. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

