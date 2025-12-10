Norges Bank Takes Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 330,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $22.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.3736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 361.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.