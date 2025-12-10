Norges Bank Makes New $6.31 Million Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,528 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Cavco Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,631,000 after buying an additional 37,249 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $11,748,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.99, for a total transaction of $284,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,594.31. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVCO opened at $569.85 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.53 and a 1 year high of $613.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.30 by $0.25. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $556.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

