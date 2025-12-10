Helena Mercedes Hernandez Buys 250 Shares of Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) Stock

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) Director Helena Mercedes Hernandez bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $23,045.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,499.80. The trade was a 13.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everus Construction Group stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $103.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $986.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Everus Construction Group’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everus Construction Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 105.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Everus Construction Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Articles

