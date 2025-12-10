Helena Mercedes Hernandez Buys 250 Shares of Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) Stock

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) Director Helena Mercedes Hernandez bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $23,045.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,499.80. The trade was a 13.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Everus Construction Group Stock Performance
Shares of Everus Construction Group stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $103.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00.
Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $986.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Everus Construction Group’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everus Construction Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.
Everus Construction Group Company Profile
Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.
