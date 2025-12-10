Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New Investment in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000. Hubbell makes up 7.4% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,888,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $6,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.00.

HUBB stock opened at $438.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

