Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $1.16 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 148.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 27.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,857,000 after buying an additional 372,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 25.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Coupang by 19.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $372,662.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,795.54. The trade was a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $686,767.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 97,836 shares of company stock worth $3,135,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Arete Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

