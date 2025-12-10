James Withall Buys 500,000 Shares of Aumega Metals (ASX:AAM) Stock

Aumega Metals Ltd (ASX:AAM – Get Free Report) insider James Withall acquired 500,000 shares of Aumega Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00.

Aumega Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.63.

