Norges Bank Buys Shares of 539,166 WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 539,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,000. Norges Bank owned 0.37% of WisdomTree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,266,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,413 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,582,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 1,119.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,423,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 1,306,620 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other WisdomTree news, insider David M. Yates sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $75,838.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 152,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,607.76. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $294,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,011,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,094.26. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,320 shares of company stock worth $507,713 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.14.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

