Diadema Partners LP Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Diadema Partners LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 264.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 3.2% of Diadema Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diadema Partners LP owned 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 51,238 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 291,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 245,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $73.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $776.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

