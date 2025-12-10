Diadema Partners LP Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Diadema Partners LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 264.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 3.2% of Diadema Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diadema Partners LP owned 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 51,238 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 291,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 245,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $73.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83.
Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
