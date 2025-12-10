Norges Bank Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in JOYY Inc. $YY

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.28% of JOYY at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 139.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 176.2% during the second quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 351,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 224,530 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on JOYY in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

