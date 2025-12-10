Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 122,656 The New York Times Company $NYT

Norges Bank bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,000. Norges Bank owned 0.08% of New York Times at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,987,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,056 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,492,000 after purchasing an additional 698,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,707,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,292,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,622,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,091,000 after buying an additional 714,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $700.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.01 million. New York Times had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on New York Times in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

