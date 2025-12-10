WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Stake Lowered by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP reduced its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,178 shares during the period. WillScot comprises about 4.9% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dendur Capital LP owned approximately 1.10% of WillScot worth $54,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot by 0.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in WillScot by 45.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. WillScot had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 9.64%.The company had revenue of $566.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WSC. Barclays cut their target price on WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of WillScot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

