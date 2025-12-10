ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Sold by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 392,000 shares during the quarter. ATI comprises about 24.6% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dendur Capital LP owned about 2.30% of ATI worth $274,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of ATI by 79.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 56.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in ATI by 38.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ATI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $1,031,850.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 98,310 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,582.80. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $242,289.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,013.24. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 167,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,377 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

