Richard James Cordella, Jr. Purchases 500 Shares of Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock

Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) Director Richard James Cordella, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.70 per share, with a total value of $13,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mvb Financial Stock Performance

Mvb Financial stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Mvb Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $339.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

Mvb Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Mvb Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mvb Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mvb Financial in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mvb Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mvb Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mvb Financial

Institutional Trading of Mvb Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mvb Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Mvb Financial by 42.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 163,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.