Richard James Cordella, Jr. Purchases 500 Shares of Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock

Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) Director Richard James Cordella, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.70 per share, with a total value of $13,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mvb Financial Stock Performance
Mvb Financial stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Mvb Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $339.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Mvb Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Mvb Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mvb Financial
Institutional Trading of Mvb Financial
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mvb Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Mvb Financial by 42.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 163,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mvb Financial Company Profile
MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mvb Financial
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Consumers Got Coal, But Santa Dropped Off Big Gains for These 2 Retailers
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 10X Gains? These 3 Robotics Stocks Could Explode by 2035
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Anheuser-Busch Buys BeatBox to Win Over Younger Drinkers
Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.