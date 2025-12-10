Norges Bank Makes New $7.67 Million Investment in EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR $EH

Norges Bank bought a new stake in EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 441,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.61% of EHang as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in EHang by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of EHang by 3,147.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EHang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EH. Wall Street Zen downgraded EHang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EHang from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EHang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.48.

EHang Stock Performance

EHang stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.56.

EHang Profile

(Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.