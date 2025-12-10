782,102 Shares in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 782,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.10% of Joby Aviation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOBY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 225.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 32,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $541,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,069.86. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $463,723.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 692,428 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,487.52. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154,802 shares of company stock worth $17,844,775. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

