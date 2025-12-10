Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $924,000 Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,377 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $276,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 74.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 17.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 94.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, President Bradley Paulsen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.27 per share, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,100. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.6%

FND opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $114.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

