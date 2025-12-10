Norges Bank Takes $10.20 Million Position in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Matson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Matson by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Matson by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $154.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.72 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 12.70%.Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Matson in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on Matson from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

