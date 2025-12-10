Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 39,929 Premier, Inc. $PINC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 31.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $28.00 to $28.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Premier from $26.00 to $28.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.46.

Premier stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.The firm had revenue of ($713.06) million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

