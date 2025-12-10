57,295 Shares in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

In other Circle Internet Group news, CAO Tamara L. Schulz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $78,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,968,512.34. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 493,639 shares in the company, valued at $38,049,694.12. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 618,847 shares of company stock worth $49,268,665 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE CRCL opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.02. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Circle Internet Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Circle Internet Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $147.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.69.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

