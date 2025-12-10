Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $VMD Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,735 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Viemed Healthcare worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 16.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 45,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

VMD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.20. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.34%.The firm had revenue of $71.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

