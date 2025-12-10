863,943 Shares in Sotera Health Company $SHC Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 863,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,000. Norges Bank owned 0.30% of Sotera Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 112.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3,690.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 55.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Sotera Health Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95 and a beta of 1.81. Sotera Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $311.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 43.69%. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 9,720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $158,727,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,102,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,901,206.16. This trade represents a 22.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $187,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,219,460.65. This trade represents a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,346,000. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health



Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

