Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of Leggett & Platt at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 344.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of LEG opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 price target on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.
