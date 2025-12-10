Norges Bank Takes $8.83 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Cal-Maine Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 195.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,470.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Keira L. Lombardo bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.36 per share, for a total transaction of $258,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $345,241.68. This trade represents a 298.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.1%

CALM stock opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.43). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 28.86%.The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.18%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

