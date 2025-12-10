Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,830 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 23.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 304,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

WFG stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.11.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

