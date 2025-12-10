Norges Bank Invests $11.08 Million in Root, Inc. $ROOT

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,079,000. Norges Bank owned 0.56% of Root as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Root by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Root by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Root by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 2.64. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $102.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Root had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 3.80%.The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Root from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.80.

Root Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

