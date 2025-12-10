14,345 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,439,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,659,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,648,000 after purchasing an additional 518,968 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,518,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77,522 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 852,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 845,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $102.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.42 million during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. Wall Street Zen lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

