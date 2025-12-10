Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $996,000 in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth about $141,026,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,029,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,397,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,593,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter worth $53,515,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBTM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price target on JBT Marel in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JBT Marel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

JBT Marel Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of JBTM opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.55. JBT Marel Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $148.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 3.39%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.86%.

Insider Transactions at JBT Marel

In other JBT Marel news, Director Olafur S. Gudmundsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $2,835,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,964.20. This represents a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

