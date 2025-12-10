Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,954,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,640,000 after buying an additional 156,536 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,065,000 after acquiring an additional 465,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,205,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after acquiring an additional 223,063 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 683,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,290,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $250,011.32. Following the acquisition, the director owned 340,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,450,252.28. This trade represents a 2.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 566,758 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.82 per share, with a total value of $18,034,239.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 14,960,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,042,855.44. This trade represents a 3.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,697,907 shares of company stock valued at $53,222,621. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.74. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

