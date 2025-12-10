Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 111.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 117,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,631,000 after buying an additional 66,260 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,998,000 after buying an additional 9,165,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chaney Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,779,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $493.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The company has a market cap of $200.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

