FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Dbs Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.79.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $275.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.83. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $295.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

