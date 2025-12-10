Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $14.75 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361,167 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $1,394,225,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,816,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,091,000 after buying an additional 530,274 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7,782.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,470,000 after buying an additional 472,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:AVB opened at $175.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $231.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.18.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

