Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 201.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $181.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average of $146.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

