Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 70,884 Shares of Crescent Energy Company $CRGY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,884 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Crescent Energy worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 287.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Crescent Energy Company has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $866.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.54 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

